WWE News: Samoa Joe comments on a possible CM Punk return

What's the story?

Samoa Joe recently caught up with UK Sun and spoke on a variety of topics but the one that stood out the most was his comments on the WWE return of CM Punk.

The Universal title contender didn't rule out the return of his former ROH rival and had some interesting things to say about the Cult of Personality and his mindset.

The background

Punk and Joe go way back and are credited with putting on some of the best matches during Ring of Honor's early days.

The trilogy between the two back in 2004, the second of which got a 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer, is still talked about in pro wrestling circles.

While CM Punk became a top name in the WWE before unsuccessfully trying his luck at MMA in the UFC, Samoa Joe has finally got an opportunity to prove his mettle in the WWE after years slogging it out in TNA and ROH.

The heart of the matter

While promoting the upcoming SummerSlam PPV on UK Sun, Joe was asked about Punk's return and the Destroyer didn't rule out the possibility by saying, "You never know with Punk. He is definitely somebody who does things his own way and I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be."

He added that no one predicted his shocking move to the UFC and said that Punk will choose whatever's best for him at that moment.

The interviewer then went on to ask Joe about the viability of forming a tag team with Punk or facing him once again in a match, to which Joe replied, "It depends on how I feel about him that week. It changes a lot as good friendships do."

What's next?

The former WWE Champion's UFC future hangs in the balance after his humbling loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203. His next MMA fight will probably happen outside the UFC, as teased by his coach Duke Roufus.

As for Samoa Joe, the former NXT Champion is all set to face Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Universal title at SummerSlam on August 20th.

Author's take

I totally concur with Joe regarding Punk's comeback to the company that made him a household name.

'Never say never' is the most repeated phrase in all of pro wrestling and it never ceases to amaze the fans. While it may not happen anytime soon, the longest reigning WWE Champion in history will eventually wrestle in a WWE ring again.

