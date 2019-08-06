WWE News: Samoa Joe fined following altercation at Pittsburgh International Airport

Samoa Joe

What's the story?

Samoa Joe is not known for being a person who deals with situations calmly. There is an eerie demeanor about the way the 'Samoan Submission Machine' conducts himself on a regular basis.

Thus, when asked if he was involved in the forklift accident of Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown Live, Joe assaulted the WWE producer. WWE has now announced that he has been fined for his actions.

In case you didn't know...

On the last episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was walking in the backstage area on the way to issue a challenge to a Superstar he wanted to face at WWE SummerSlam. He was approaching Kayla Braxton in the interview area, when the scaffolding, lighting rigs, and other boxes cascaded down around him.

While the entire incident was shot in a unique manner, Roman sold the incident well and pretended to be in shock.

However, since then, WWE has announced that the incident was due to the actions of a forklift operator -- who is yet to be identified.

Roman commented on this earlier that he was going to treat the incident as an accident unless further news came out.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe was at the Pittsburgh International Airport when he was approached by a WWE producer who asked him if he had anything to do with the Roman Reigns' attack.

Joe reacted aggressively and asked the producer if he got his information from the internet, implying that it was not truthful. He then knocked the phone out of the producer's hands.

WWE has announced that they are charging Joe an undisclosed fee for the offense.

What's next?

This entire incident is obviously part of the story line (Joe is actually a sweetheart outside of kayfabe), but it is intriguing how WWE is developing it. With them trying to connect Joe to the accident, it might be that even if Joe was not the person to dump everything on Reigns, he might face him at SummerSlam before the actual offender is revealed.