WWE News: Samoa Joe hits producer with Coquina Clutch

Samoa Joe doing what he does best!

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Jun 2018, 00:33 IST 589 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe has always been known to be an excellent technician

What’s the story?

In an interview with WMC Action News 5, Samoa Joe opened up on a myriad of topics.

While on location in the newsroom’s set, Joe put the digital producer into a Coquina Clutch.

In case you didn’t know…

Samoa Joe is widely-respected for his grappling skills, especially considering the fact that he has trained as a sparring partner for former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion and legendary MMA wrestler “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz.

Joe has also time and again been praised for his excellent athleticism as well as agility considering the fact that he competes as a Super-Heavyweight performer.

The heart of the matter

Given how the WWE prepped to put forth this week’s edition of SmackDown Live in Memphis, Tennessee, Samoa Joe praised the city of Memphis and noted how it’s been one of the most important territories in professional wrestling history.

Additionally, Joe explained that while he has performed in pro-wrestling promotions the world over and achieved tremendous success in them, he’s now in the WWE where the level of spectacle and production is undisputedly on a grand scale.

Furthermore, Joe showed off the Coquina Clutch, the signature move he utilizes to beat the majority of his opponents in the WWE, this time around on the digital producer on set.

Joe applied the chokehold on the producer on a couple of occasions, and noted how his right-hand goes below the latter’s neck.

Expounding upon the same, Joe emphasized that his left hand then comes up and pushes the top of the producer’s head forward while the right-hand chokes his neck. Fans can watch Joe’s simplified explanation of the technique below—

WWE's @SamoaJoe stopped by the #WMC5 studio to show off his signature Coquina Clutch on our poor digital producer. Check out his full interview (including where he says his favorite Memphis BBQ spot is) here>>https://t.co/oolwzw8wji pic.twitter.com/frXBLmhUJ4 — WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) June 12, 2018

What’s next?

Samoa Joe is set to participate in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match that takes place at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV on Sunday, June 17th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups plan on featuring Joe as a top-tier talent in the weeks to come on SmackDown Live.

