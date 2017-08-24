WWE News: Samoa Joe opens up about his WWE future; comments on Brock Lesnar's UFC situation

Joe spoke proudly about his current spell in the main roster.

24 Aug 2017

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Prior to his fatal 4-way clash at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship, Samoa Joe spoke at the WWE 2K18 launch party about his last six months in the WWE, his future, as well as Brock Lesnar's UFC situation.

In the interview, Joe was mighty pleased with his last six months in the WWE, since making the switch to the main roster. He also said that he sees himself in the WWE in the foreseeable future and hopes to achieve his goals.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe made his main roster debut in January earlier this year, after almost two years in WWE's developmental promotion, NXT.

"The Samoan Submission Specialist" has quickly gone to the top of the card since making the switch and has feuded with Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, at Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam, but came up short on both occasions.

The heart of the matter

Joe revealed that it's been a whirlwind six months for him since moving to RAW, and that he took the opportunity that came his way at Extreme Rules, when he won the Fatal Five-Way for the No. 1 Contender's spot for the Universal title.

Joe said that he sees his future in the WWE and is set to stay in the promotion: "My feet are firmly planted here. I have goals set out, I made a remit to myself that we're going to capture all the gold we can, hang it on the mantelpiece and take it from there. I'm in it to win it."

The former two-time NXT Champion also commented on Brock Lesnar's potential switch back to UFC, once his contract with the WWE comes to end: "Brock is an unusual individual in that he likes to keep his plans tight to his chest. He definitely keeps his options open."

Joe also said that he's very similar to Lesnar in that manner and likes to keep his options open all the time.

"The Destroyer" also said that headlining the main event at SummerSlam is a tremendous honour but played it down by saying that it was not unexpected.

What's next?

It is not clear at the moment as to whom Joe will feud with next on Monday Night RAW, but if this past week's RAW was any indication, it could well be John Cena.

Cena and Joe have history, as they both started off their respective wrestling careers at Ultimate Pro Wrestling way back in 2000.

Author's take

Joe has made an incredible impact since making the move to RAW and the fans seem to have taken to him very well, too. A Joe vs Cena feud is a mouth-watering prospect and could propel Joe to even more fame and popularity, which he thoroughly deserves.