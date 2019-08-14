WWE News: Samoa Joe reacts to claims of Vince McMahon not considering him championship material

Samoa Joe

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently discussed a bunch of topics with the Gorilla Position Podcast and opened up on people claiming that Vince McMahon doesn't see him as championship material. Joe stated that his relationship with McMahon is amicable and these comments surprise him sometimes.

Joe's impressive career

After successful stints in Impact Wrestling and several indie promotions, Samoa Joe made his way to WWE in 2015. Joe made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable by preventing Kevin Owens from beating down an injured Sami Zayn and having a staredown with him. Joe went on to become NXT Champion by defeating Finn Balor at a live event.

In early 2017, Joe made his official main roster debut when he attacked Seth Rollins and formed an alliance with Triple H. Joe got into a rivalry with AJ Styles on the SmackDown Live brand in 2018 but failed to capture the WWE title. Earlier this year, he won a Fatal Four-Way Match to win the United States title and successfully defended it against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35.

Joe's thoughts on Vince

Joe has never held the WWE title in his career. When asked about people believing that Vince McMahon doesn't consider him championship material, Joe said that he's sure that those same people talk with Vince on a daily basis. He added that he simply shows up and wrestles, and his relationship with Vince is amicable.

It's crazy that some people think that. I'm sure those same people talk to Vince on a daily basis. Because I don't and I don't know what he's thinking half the time.

It's amicable [his relationship with Vince]. I show up, I do my thing and there we are. It's definitely not contentious so these people that say that surprises me sometimes.

Age does not seem to be catching up with Joe, and a short-lived WWE title run wouldn't hurt anybody.