WWE News: Samoa Joe reveals the secret behind Brock Lesnar's gameplan in the ring; previous feud with Kurt Angle

Joe calls Lesnar 'stronger than strong'.

by Akshay Bapat News 24 Jul 2017, 19:38 IST

Samoa Joe went toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire

What’s the story?

WWE RAW superstar Samoa Joe recently made an appearance on Tampa Bay’s 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live. Joe discussed several topics including current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Lesnar’s proclivity to call his matches on the fly and how his TNA feud with Kurt Angle helped him to prepare for Lesnar.

During the interview, the Samoan Submission Machine talked about how Lesnar never maps out his matches in advance.

Joe said (H/T WrestlingInc), “When you’re going in there and you’re going to get into it with Brock, Brock isn’t going to work on a lot of stuff; he’s going to want to go out there and he’s going to want to get down, so like Brock’s not a pre-planned dude at all, man, so you’ve just got to go out there and do it.

"For some people, it trips them out, but for me, I’m like, ‘If we’re going to scrap, we’re going to scrap.’”

Joe was in the fight of his life against The Conqueror

In case you didn’t know…

Samoa Joe faced Brock Lesnar for the first time ever at the first WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in an incredibly physical bout, where he was unsuccessful in toppling The Beast Incarnate and capturing the WWE Universal Championship.

Despite drawing first blood in the match by attacking Lesnar before the bell rang and slamming him through an announce table, Joe joined a long list of victims vanquished at the hands of the former WWE Champion.

Joe was involved in a critically acclaimed feud with current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle when the latter jumped ship from WWE to TNA in 2006. The two had a storied rivalry which involved some of the most epic and gruelling matches in the company’s history.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live, Joe called Lesnar as being ‘stronger than strong’ and likened him to a shaved gorilla.

Joe said (H/T Wrestling Inc), “Not a lot of people get into Brock Lesnar like I did. Brock is every bit as intimidating as you’d imagine he would be times two. No, I mean, he’s a shaved gorilla. It’s just he’s stronger than strong. I don’t even think he even realizes how strong he is. I mean, he has got great control, but he is ‘The Beast’. He’s a big dude.”

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion also referenced his past feud with Angle, and said that it helped him tremendously while preparing for battle against Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire, calling Lesnar a bigger version of the Olympic gold medalist.

Joe added (H/T WrestlingInc), "Like, honestly, a lot of getting ready for Brock was realizing he's basically a bigger Kurt Angle. But Kurt is....he's crazy man."

What’s next?

On last week’s episode of RAW, Samoa Joe squared off against Roman Reigns in a match to determine the number one contender for The Conqueror’s Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

The contest, however, was disrupted by a returning Braun Strowman, who attacked both men resulting in a no-contest. Kurt Angle revealed that he will be addressing the situation regarding the Universal title picture on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Author’s Take

Looking at Lesnar’s matches in terms of the spontaneity and believability, coupled with his overall personality, it is not surprising that The Beast does not concern himself with laying down the matches beforehand.

Maybe that is the reason why all the matches involving Lesnar, irrespective of his opponent, have a natural and authentic feel to it.