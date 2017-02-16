WWE News: Samoa Joe reveals CM Punk's reaction to his main roster debut

Joe & Punk's friendship is still going strong.

Joe made quite the impact on his Monday Night Raw debut

What's the story?

Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe revealed what CM Punk's reaction was to his first appearance on the main roster in an interview with Eyes On The Game. Joe debuted on Monday Night Raw with a vicious attack on Seth Rollins, meanwhile, CM Punk hasn't been seen inside of a squared circle since the 2014 Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

Joe and Punk have been friends for a long time now, dating all the way back to their time together in the independent scene.

The two men wrestled all over the globe and put on some sensational matches, with many people believing that they would one day meet in the WWE. Alas, right now they probably couldn't be any further away from making that happen.

The heart of the matter

In the midst of an interview with Eyes On The Game, Joe spoke about what exactly Punk's reaction was upon finding out that he'd finally made it to the big time. Here’s what Joe said that CM Punk had to tell him:

“Of course you did, now that I’m not there anymore.”

Punk and Joe have had some phenomenal matches together

The comment is a light-hearted one, with Punk likely wanting to wrestle Joe on a stage that big for quite some time. Later in the interview, Joe didn't rule out the possibility of the two locking up once again in the future and quoted the old wrestling adage 'never say never'.

What's next?

Joe appears set to continue his phenomenal rise in the company, with his first few weeks on the red brand including a victory over Roman Reigns as well as impressive beat-downs on Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn.

Meanwhile, CM Punk continues to push for a second fight in the UFC despite the fact that many people think his future lies in a different company's Octagon.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see that these two are friends, especially after so many of Punk's friendships and relationships fell apart as a result of the WWE fiasco. Punk was always one of the guys that pushed for Joe to be signed by Vince so it's ironic to see it finally happen, and we are dying to witness Joe vs. Punk at some point in the next few years.

Obviously, it isn't likely to happen, but we can dream. In terms of Punk, hopefully, he'll get his MMA career back on track with a triumph in his next fight.

