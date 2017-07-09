WWE News: Samoa Joe reveals his nervousness before NXT matches

Joe did, however, claim that he is not a 'nervous at the curtain guy'.

Joe will be looking to become the WWE Universal Champion at Great Balls of Fire

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Samoa Joe was recently a guest on Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness where he spoke about being nervous during his first few matches for WWE’s NXT brand.

In case you didn’t know…

In a segment on last week’s episode of Raw, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar sat down for a split-screen interview with Michael Cole. The two superstars kept arguing with each other throughout the duration of the interview before Joe lost his cool and removed his microphone.

He stormed away to the backstage area and started searching frantically for Lesnar. Although ‘The Destroyer’ did manage to locate the WWE Universal Champion, security managed to pull him away before he could attack Brock.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Edge and Christian, Samoa Joe claimed that he wasn’t someone who got nervous before making his way out of the curtain. However, he admitted that he felt a certain amount of nervousness prior to his first couple of appearances on NXT.

Here’s what Joe had to say:

“I’m not a ‘nervous at the curtain guy’ or whatever. But that was honestly like probably outside of the first couple matches in developmental walking out there for NXT was one of those few times when I was actually really super just like felt nervous. You know, which I really hadn’t felt in forever.”

‘The Submission Specialist’ went on to add that he enjoyed being nervous as it had happened after a long time. He said that it reminded him of the times when he felt like this every time he walked out of the curtain. The #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship stated:

“It was great! It’s like it had been so long since I felt that tickle down the spine like it kinda like shot me, got the adrenaline going again and then like that endorphin rush and it’s like it kinda reminded my like ‘wow, I remember when it was like this every time I’m walking through the curtain’.”

What next?

At the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, Samoa Joe will wrestle in the biggest match of his WWE career against the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. If he wins, Joe will claim his first major title since making his main roster debut in January this year.

Author’s Take

Samoa Joe has been one of WWE’s greatest acquisitions in the past couple of years alongside the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and a few others. It may just be the right time to reward him for the hard work that he has put in so far by making him the face of WWE’s flagship show, Raw.

