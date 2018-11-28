WWE News: Samoa Joe reveals the status of the Muscle Buster

Samoa Joe hasn't brought out the Muscle Buster in years

What's the story?

Samoa Joe is one of the top superstars in the professional wrestling world. The Samoan Submission Machine has an incredible arsenal at his command, but there's one move that the WWE hasn't seen in quite some time.

In case you didn't know...

Back on June 1, 2015, Samoa Joe faced off against Tyson Kidd in what would be Kidd's final match. After Joe delivered a Muscle Buster to Kidd, the Last Graduate of the Dungeon suffered a serious neck and spine injury. Kidd was forced to undergo surgery and revealed in a tweet how lucky he was to be alive, stating that only 5% of people who suffer the same injury survive.

Kidd was eventually moved to the alumni section of the WWE's website and was hired full time as a producer.

While the move was seen quite a bit during his run on the Yellow Brand, Samoa Joe has rarely used the Muscle Buster since, breaking it out at pivotal moments during his NXT Title reign against Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura.

As far as the main roster, though, Joe hasn't put any of his opponents down with the maneuver, opting to choke them out with the Coquina Clutch instead.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with City Pages, Joe revealed the future of the Muscle Buster, stating that he'll bring it out when he's good and ready.

The Muscle Buster is something I use at my pleasure when I choose to. Trust me, when the opportunity arises and the conditions are right, you never know what I'll pull out. Maybe I'm not ready to pull it out of my arsenal yet.

The Muscle Buster could be one of those moves that Joe only wants bring out when he's desperate. Many stars have finishers that are only reserved for special occasions.

What's next?

It was rumoured for some time that the Muscle Buster had been officially banned by the WWE. Hearing Joe now, it's great to know that the move hasn't been blacklisted by the company. Maybe the Samoan Submission Machine will break it out when he's ready to capture the WWE Championship.

Do you think the Muscle Buster should be banned? Would you like to see Joe bring it back soon? Let us know in the comments below.