WWE News: Samoa Joe reveals why he helped Roman Reigns on Raw

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 459 // 06 Aug 2019, 16:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe came to Roman Reigns' aid

What's the story?

Despite having long-term issues with Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe tried to help his rival on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw after he was almost injured in a hit-and-run attack.

Speaking to WWE.com following the show, Joe explained that he shouted for medics to arrive at the scene because, in his opinion, Reigns’ attacker went too far in their attempt to “bend the rules”.

In case you didn't know…

Roman Reigns narrowly avoided injury on the July 30 episode of SmackDown Live when scaffold and metal fell down upon him in the backstage area at the end of the show.

Since then, it has emerged that the incident was caused due to an error by an unknown forklift driver, and names including Buddy Murphy, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe have been touted as possible assailants.

This week’s Raw included a segment where Joe, who is currently feuding with “The Big Dog”, demanded that his rival meet him in the middle of the ring. However, when Joe tried to find him in the parking lot, a car purposely crashed into Reigns’ vehicle and drove away.

Joe quickly shouted for medics and Triple H arrived to check on Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Given his close proximity to the scene of the hit-and-run, Samoa Joe was asked by WWE.com to give his thoughts on what happened on Raw.

Roman Reigns’ long-term rival insinuated that the car incident was worse than any villainous act that he has committed as a WWE Superstar, adding that fans should not doubt anything that he says or does.

“What’s going through my head after I saw something like that? A lot of things. One of them, to all the fans out there who were so quick to point the finger at me, is I’ve been known to bend the rules to take things to a level that may be uncomfortable, but that is something different. It needs to be dealt with differently.

Advertisement

“My thoughts are, I hope somebody finds who’s doing what they’re doing before I find them. My thoughts are, don’t doubt me, because who was the first guy out there pulling Roman out the wreckage? My thoughts are, I’ve always told you people the truth. It’s just y’all that don’t want to hear it.”

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe are not currently booked for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 11, so expect another development in this storyline on the August 6 episode of SmackDown Live.