WWE News: Samoa Joe's opponent for the US Title at WrestleMania 35 revealed

Samoa Joe has his challenger for WrestleMania 35.

What's the story?

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio pinned the current United States Champion, Samoa Joe.

Well, apparently WWE is going with it's 'challenger pinning champion in a non-title match' as Rey Mysterio himself announced on SmackDown that he would be challenging Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In case you missed it . . .

Samoa Joe won the United States Championship during one of R-Truth's 'US Open Challenges' just like John Cena used to do.

Joe won the title in a Fatal Four way match with Truth, Mysterio and Andrade, and then he defended it again several days later at the Fastlane PPV.

The heart of the matter

Since Mysterio has effectively pinned the champion in a non-title situation, WWE went ahead with having Mysterio announce the match as official for WrestleMania 35. He was accompanied by his son, Dominic as Kayla Braxton interviewed him.

WWE also ran a graphic with the confirmed match among graphics for matches between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin.

While WWE has traditionally booked multiple-superstar matches at past WrestleManias for either the US Championship or the Intercontinental Championship, but it appears the US Championship will not be getting that treatment this year.

Joe won the title in a four-man match and then defended it at Fastlane in another excellent four-man match with the same competitors.

SmackDown commentary also mentioned that it would be Mysterio's first WrestleMania match in over eight years.

Since they already had multiple superstars battle for the title leading up to the Grandest Stage of Them All, it makes sense not to do the same things, regardless of quality, again in April.

Finn Balor, the Miz and Seth Rollins battled for the Intercontinental Championship last year while Jinder Mahal won the US Title from champion Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way against Bobby Roode and Rusev.

What's next?

Since the match has been officially announced, expect Joe to respond soon by either cutting a promo or attacking Mysterio.

Dominic's involvement might be something to watch because they wouldn't just have him show up in a random backstage interview if he wasn't meant for something more.

