WWE News: Samoa Joe says there's a good chance he'll end up in a wheelchair

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
4.24K   //    03 Sep 2018, 19:12 IST

j
Joe dominates his opponent, on an episode of SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Samoa Joe has said there is a good chance he will end up in a wheelchair, in an interview with Not Sam Wrestling.

In case you didn't know

Joe joined WWE in 2015, after an illustrious career in TNA Wrestling.

In WWE, he was the first person to win the NXT Championship twice, before moving to the main roster in 2017.

Most recently, Joe has been feuding with fellow TNA alum AJ Styles, with the two competing at Summerslam, where AJ retained the WWE championship, after losing by DQ.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the toll that wrestling takes on a superstar's body, Joe was surprisingly calm at the prospect of his body dealing with injuries for the rest of his life.

"We sacrifice ourselves every day when we go in that ring, and I know it proudly. I know what I signed up for and I do not shy away from that fact at all. There's a good chance I will be in a wheelchair when I'm 60, and you know, hey, I signed up for that. I know that."

Joe later stated that he has great respect for all those who have come before him, and believes that a promotion should be to blame if they aren't making enough to pay the wrestlers.

What's next?

Joe will be facing Styles once again for the WWE Championship at the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay per view.

Hell In A Cell will take place Sunday, September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

Two Cell matches have been announced so far: Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton.


WWE SmackDown Samoa Joe
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
