WWE News: Samoa Joe sends a menacing warning to the WWE locker room

Samoe Joe retained the WWE US Championship at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Samoa Joe destroyed Rey Mysterio in under two minutes at WrestleMania 35. Joe sent a chilling warning to the WWE locker room after retaining the WWE United States Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Samoe Joe won the WWE United States Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match on SmackDown Live against Rey Mysterio, Andrade and R-Truth. Samoa Joe is a former NXT Champion and this was his first title win on the main roster.

Going into the WrestleMania match, Rey Mysterio picked up an ankle injury on the go-home episode of RAW in a match against Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe defended the WWE United States Championship against WWE legend Rey Mysterio. However, Mysterio came into the match carrying an ankle injury and didn't fare well.

The ruthless Joe made Rey tap out to the Coquina Clutch in under two minutes to retain his title in a decisive manner.

Joe was interviewed after his match and gave a menacing warning to anyone who was thinking of challenging him:

"Tell you about my performance? Well, there's not much to tell. I went out, I conquered and I'm still the champion of the United States of America. And any man, who decides that maybe they're going to take their shot, maybe they're going to be the next one, witness what just happened.

I decimated Rey Mysterio. Any man who steps in, I guarantee you'll face much much worse."

What's next?

We will have to wait until this week's episode of SmackDown to see what WWE has planned next for Samoa Joe. It looks like he could be United States Champion for a while.

