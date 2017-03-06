WWE News: Samoa Joe's WrestleMania plans to be revealed soon

The Samoan Submission will reveal his plans for the grandest stage of them all very soon.

What does The Destroyer have in store for WrestleMania?

What’s the story?

Samoa Joe on the social media lounge before Fastlane told Charly Caruso that his plans for WrestleMania 33 will be revealed soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe debuted on the RAW after Royal Rumble, where he came in as Triple H’s hitman. Since then, he has been associated with Triple H, and has taken out Seth Rollins, defeated Roman Reigns on his main roster debut match, and most recently defeated Sami Zayn at Fastlane.

Samoa Joe has been riding a wave of momentum since his debut, but his WrestleMania plans do not seem to be clear yet. A rumoured match for him at WrestleMania is against Finn Balor, who is set to return very soon. Balor has already been advertised for a few live events in March.

The heart of the matter

Whatever Samoa Joe’s match is at WrestleMania, his match will very likely be one of the marquee matches on the grandest stage of them all. A match between Balor would surely be given time, especially given the grand nature of the entrances.

Another possibility for Joe is to be in Triple H’s corner in his rumoured match against Seth Rollins. However, that would be a grave injustice to a performer such as Joe, who deserves to perform at the show of shows.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe will very likely be involved in the Triple H-Seth Rollins feud as Triple H’s right-hand man, while mostly being simultaneously involved in a separate feud himself.

Sportskeeda’s take

The issue if Samoa Joe takes on Finn Balor is as to who will win the match. Samoa Joe has been very well booked and protected so far, but if Balor is to perform at WrestleMania, there is no doubt that he will come out in his “Demon King” persona.

WWE would want to heavily protect the Demon King character while at the same time protecting Joe. Regardless, Samoa Joe, an 18-year veteran of the business, who took a long time to get to this stage deserves a match of his own in the showcase of the immortals.

Hopefully, through it all, Samoa Joe will end up looking strong at WrestleMania. He will be a key player for RAW post-Mania.

