WWE News: Sasha Banks attacks Natalya once again

Sasha Banks is back for good!

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks made another bold statement when she attacked Natalya for the second straight week. To add further insult to injury, Banks also took a cheap shot at Natalya's late-great father, Jim Neidhart.

The return of Sasha Banks

After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks to a hiatus from WWE, as throughout the following weeks' several reports emerged claiming that The Boss was looking to quit the company due to her apparent frustrations with the company.

It was reported that Banks was disappointed with the fact that she and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and the duo wasn't even informed until the last minute about their title loss at WrestleMania.

Despite not appearing on WWE TV for weeks, Banks was still a part of the company and on the 12th August, 2019 episode of RAW, The Boss finally made her surprise return, attacking an injured Natalya, following the latter's loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Banks, sporting a blue hair color, turned heel and also attacked the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch with a steel chair, as The Man came to the aid of Nattie.

Sasha Banks takes a personal jibe at Natalya

This week on RAW, Sasha Banks was asked to explain her actions against Natalya from last week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Banks, without any sort of clarification, went on to attack Natalya once again in a backstage segment.

The Boss even slammed a drawer on Natalya's already injured arm.

Followed by the assault, the former four-time RAW Women's Champion made a harsh statement, asking Natalya to "go to hell and say hi to her daddy". A really disrespectful jibe from the recently turned heel Sasha Banks, after all.

Nattie vs Banks in the making?

A match between Natalya and Sasha Banks is definitely in the making once The Queen Of Harts is good to in the ring once again. The Boss certainly has had a change in her attitude and it seems to be fitting her well.

