WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley issue challenge for WrestleMania 35

How many challengers will The Boss N Hug Connection have to fend off?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks & Bayley have issued a WrestleMania challenge to the tag teams that want to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

A match has not been made official for the show but is expected to be finalized soon.

In case you didn't know...

Banks & Bayley won the Women's Tag Team Championships at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after months of foreshadowing the debut of the new titles.

They defended the championships against Nia Jax & Tamina before being attacked by the duo, which led to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya getting involved.

The heart of the matter

Banks and Natalya had a match on tonight's episode of Raw that was eventually interrupted by Jax & Tamina. Natalya and Phoenix, who reformed the Divas of Doom a week earlier, managed to fend off the Samoan duo and stared directly at Banks & Bayley as the team was retrieving their tag team championships.

The champions were interviewed backstage about their potential opponents for WrestleMania 35, which lead to Banks declaring that they would take on all of their challengers at MetLife Stadium.

With only three teams showing interest in challenging for the Women's Tag Teams at the moment, the WWE has some interesting options to make this match for WrestleMania.

What's next?

WWE like to book ladder matches for WrestleMania and could make the women defend the titles in a ladder match involving Banks & Bayley, Jax & Tamina, The Divas of Doom and The IIconics, but that is pure speculation.

The company could also book a fatal four-way tag team match or a Women's Tag Team Open, similar to Cruiserweight Open from WrestleMania 20, especially if more teams will participate than the ones who are expected to compete for the titles.

