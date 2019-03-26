×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley issue challenge for WrestleMania 35

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
548   //    26 Mar 2019, 08:19 IST

How many challengers will The Boss N Hug Connection have to fend off?
How many challengers will The Boss N Hug Connection have to fend off?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks & Bayley have issued a WrestleMania challenge to the tag teams that want to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

A match has not been made official for the show but is expected to be finalized soon.

In case you didn't know...

Banks & Bayley won the Women's Tag Team Championships at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after months of foreshadowing the debut of the new titles.

They defended the championships against Nia Jax & Tamina before being attacked by the duo, which led to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya getting involved.

The heart of the matter

Banks and Natalya had a match on tonight's episode of Raw that was eventually interrupted by Jax & Tamina. Natalya and Phoenix, who reformed the Divas of Doom a week earlier, managed to fend off the Samoan duo and stared directly at Banks & Bayley as the team was retrieving their tag team championships.

The champions were interviewed backstage about their potential opponents for WrestleMania 35, which lead to Banks declaring that they would take on all of their challengers at MetLife Stadium.

With only three teams showing interest in challenging for the Women's Tag Teams at the moment, the WWE has some interesting options to make this match for WrestleMania.

What's next?

WWE like to book ladder matches for WrestleMania and could make the women defend the titles in a ladder match involving Banks & Bayley, Jax & Tamina, The Divas of Doom and The IIconics, but that is pure speculation.

The company could also book a fatal four-way tag team match or a Women's Tag Team Open, similar to Cruiserweight Open from WrestleMania 20, especially if more teams will participate than the ones who are expected to compete for the titles.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Sasha Banks Bayley
Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE News: WWE posts Twitter poll regarding possible WrestleMania opponents for Bayley and Sasha Banks
RELATED STORY
5 teams that Sasha Banks & Bayley could face at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley teases huge Tag Titles match at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar wants front row tickets to see The Revival vs Roode and Gable at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania plans for Women's Tag Team Titles revealed
RELATED STORY
The Boss’N’Hug Connection should face Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why The IIconics pinned Sasha Banks and Bayley
RELATED STORY
3 Matches WWE needs to book for WrestleMania and 3 they should avoid
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Analyzing each Champion's chances of retaining their title at the PPV 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us