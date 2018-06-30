WWE News: Sasha Banks blames Bayley for flight cancellation

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 733 // 30 Jun 2018, 11:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The feud between the women is heating up!

What's the story?

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been at odds for a long time now. Their rivalry reached a fever pitch this week on RAW, when Bayley snapped at Sasha Banks after their match.

Bayley got my flight canceled to #WWERapidCity so sorry to all my fans. I was going to put on a 5star co main event! — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 29, 2018

Sasha Banks missed a WWE Live Event recently where she was booked in the co-main event. She blamed Bayley for the same.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley put on a classic at TakeOver in Brooklyn in the year 2015. It is considered to this day as one of the best matches to have happened on the NXT brand.

The two women were initially showcased as friends on the main roster and never really had a chance to work a program with one another. After months of tension building up, Bayley finally snapped last week. We saw a vicious side to Bayley that we'd never seen before.

The heart of the matter

When Sasha Banks' flight got cancelled, she decided to advance her storyline on social media. Baron Corbin also chimed in and said the following words:

I’ll hold it down and put up a 7 star — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 29, 2018

It is clear that the two women involved are really invested in this feud and they really want to make it work over the long haul.

This is because both women have been a little lost in the shuffle, ever since Alexa Bliss became the face of RAW. This feud is their chance to put themselves back in the mix.

What's next?

It is clear that Sasha Banks and Bayley are headed for a confrontation down the line, but it is unclear if the match will happen at Extreme Rules or at SummerSlam.

While SummerSlam may seem too far away, it will take place in Brooklyn - making it the ideal stage for a rematch. The coming weeks should reveal a lot more!

Are you excited to see a Sasha Banks vs Bayley match? Have your say in the comments.