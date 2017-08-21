WWE News: Sasha Banks booed after NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

The WWE Universe didn't take kindly to being ignored by Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks was booed again during her match at SummerSlam against Alexa Bliss.

What's the story?

After NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Sasha Banks was booed by a few WWE fans who were gathered outside her hotel because she didn't acknowledge them.

In case you didn't know...

Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley were all present NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The three horsewomen stayed throughout Asuka's championship match with Ember Moon.

The heart of the matter

After last night's NXT TakeOver event, Sasha Banks apparently stepped outside her hotel to retrieve a pizza and didn't acknowledge the fans who'd lined-up outside her hotel. The fans didn't take to this and began booing her with fury.

Four3Four posted the video of this event on their Facebook page.

What's next?

Sasha Banks became a four-time RAW Women's Champion by defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Although yet unconfirmed, Banks is set to defend her championship in a rematch against Bliss at the next RAW-exclusive PPV, No Mercy.

Author's take

This event may have risen due to some misunderstanding from the fans' side as Banks might not have intentionally ignored her fans. But, then again, as a superstar, you're supposed to at least acknowledge your fans no matter what.

The fans stand outside your hotel for hours just to get a glimpse of you, so just a smile or a wave from your end will mean a lot to them.

