"She’s on a whole different level" - Former Women's Champion has high praise for Becky Lynch

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks had high praise for Becky Lynch, calling her an inspiration for juggling between being a mother and a performer.

Banks and Lynch will be involved in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Crown Jewel for the SmackDown Women's Championship, featuring Bianca Belair. Before that, they faced off on Supersized SmackDown.

During a recent interview with the New York Post before the latest edition of the blue brand, Sasha Banks said Becky Lynch is on a different level, and she inspires her to keep doing what she does in the ring.

"It’s completely so inspiring," said Banks. "To see her come back looking better than she’s ever looked. And to put out a baby and have a six pack, you know she’s coming for everybody’s throat. It just really makes me what to step up my game because I have no idea what it takes to be a mother on the road."

"They all inspire me so much that they can just do all of this," she added. "To be a WWE superstar alone is hard, but to be a woman in the game, but to be a brand new mother, wow, she's on a whole different level, a whole different fire is in her eyes because she's not just fighting for herself. She's fighting for her daughter. Her hunger is just up there. I can't wait to fight this new Becky Lynch."

Sasha Banks on her match with Becky Lynch on Supersized SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch have shared the ring multiple times in WWE, and they always manage to put on a clinic. They are two of the most prominent female wrestlers in the industry right now, and their accomplishments speak for themselves.

The Blueprint commented on her match with Lynch, stating that they'd steal the show.

"I am super excited for Friday because it’s going to be two and a half hours," said Sasha. "It’s a supersized show. I think just me and her we have just a beautiful chemistry in the ring like nobody else. Friday, we’re just gonna steal the show like nobody’s ever seen before. I love wrestling Becky Lynch. She’s absolutely one of my favorites. She part of the Four Horsewomen and this Friday’s gonna be no different."

Sasha Banks was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft, so there's a chance she will emerge victorious and claim the gold at Crown Jewel.

