WWE News: Sasha Banks' comeback match confirmed for RAW

Sasha Banks is back

Sasha Banks is finally returning to the ring after a 4-month long hiatus on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

After initial reports, it appears that the 'The Boss' Sasha Banks is making her WWE in-ring return on tonight's episode of RAW. She will be returning to face a friend turned rival after her attack last week -- Natalya Neidhart.

Sasha Banks vs Natalya confirmed for RAW

WWE has confirmed The Wrap's report and announced that Sasha Banks will be making her in-ring return at WWE RAW this week. This week's RAW is emanating from New Orleans and will see 'The Boss' face Natalya in singles action.

The report also indicated that prior to the match between the two women, Sasha Banks would be opening the show with a heel promo.

This will be the first time that Sasha Banks wrestles in a WWE ring ever since she lost her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship back at WrestleMania 35 to the IIconics.

Where has Sasha Banks been since WrestleMania 35?

Following WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks disappeared off television for a long period of time. There were rumors of discord between her and the company with regards to her losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- titles that she and Bayley were credited with helping to create in the first place.

However, these rumors, which included her joining AEW, turned out to be false after all.

Sasha Banks recently returned on RAW. She appeared to console Natalya, who was mourning the loss of her father. That changed fast, and she attacked Natalya.

Becky Lynch would come out to save her SummerSlam opponent but would end up attacked by Sasha as well. She would be hit with several chair shots, which saw the RAW Women's Champion devastated.

