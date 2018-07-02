WWE News: Sasha Banks comments on dirt sheet reports of backstage heat and turning heel

Fans have been pushing for a Banks heel turn for months

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been the focus of a lot of speculation online over the past few years and finally, The Boss has been able to comment on how she reacts when she sees the reports concerning her character.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since she was promoted to the main roster, there have been reports that Banks and Alexa Bliss have been at odds backstage and it's the main reason why they were able to have such a great feud last year. This is something that neither woman admitted to publically, but it's a rumor that has continued to build ever since.

Fans have also been pushing for Banks to turn heel and adopt the character that she once portrayed in NXT in recent months, but this is something that The Boss herself obviously doesn't have any control over.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on CBS Sports 'In Your Corner' podcast where she was able to set the record straight about the backstage heat situation, by stating that it's whatever fans want to believe. (Transcript via Reddit)

“It's whatever you guys want to believe. You guys can believe I’m a good guy or bad guy, but at the end of the day I’m still Sasha Banks. I read a lot of that stuff and it makes me laugh, so it entertains me, and obviously entertains you guys. To me it doesn’t matter as long as you respect my work and want to see Sasha every week, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Banks was also asked about the possibility of her turning heel, but she admitted that it's something that she doesn't have any control over.

I hear that all the time, and it's been over three years, and it's not up to me. It's up to the fans, they're the one who choose. So, if they boo me, that's when I become a bad guy. Right now they're cheering because, I mean, look at me, I'm cute. I'm the best."

What's next?

Banks' feud with Bayley reached new heights last week when Bayley attacked her former friend following their loss to The Riott Squad and this could now be one of the focal feuds in the women's division moving forward.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks turn heel? Have your say in the comments section below...