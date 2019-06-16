WWE News: Sasha Banks could return for a match with WWE veteran

Will Sasha Banks return to WWE?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV since she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, but whilst it doesn't appear that Banks wants to return to the company, she still has a few things to cross off her to-do list.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley worked hard for months in order to make the Women's Tag Team Championships a reality before they were able to win them at Elimination Chamber. The pair expected to have a lengthy reign with the titles before it was revealed that they would be losing them to the IIconics as part of a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania.

Banks reportedly wasn't happy about the decision and was then sent on vacation by the company and hasn't returned to WWE TV since.

The heart of the matter

Banks' WWE status still remains up in the air as The Boss continues her vacation from the ring, but she took the time out of her day today to reveal that she wants a match against Mickie James. The six-time Women's Champion is currently injured by still works for WWE on their SmackDown Live brand, which means that Banks would have to return to the company in order to get the match.

Me too 😩 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 15, 2019

Me 3!!! 🙌 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 15, 2019

Banks responded to a fan's comments on Twitter about the match and Mickie James then went on to agree, so there could be an interesting feud in the works for both women if Banks ever returns to the company.

What's next?

Sasha Banks' WWE status is currently unknown at the moment, but she hasn't been seen since April so the former Women's Champion could decide to make her return to the company when she's ready.

