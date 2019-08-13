WWE News: Sasha Banks cryptically addresses her absence moments before RAW return

The Boss is back!

Sasha Banks made her triumphant return to RAW tonight, revealing a brand new look and laying waste to the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the most recent number one contender Natalya!

The Boss had been posted missing since WrestleMania, with several reports suggesting that Banks may have been on her way out of WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion seems to have addressed her absence in this cryptic tweet sent out moments before she shocked the WWE Universe with a return that definitely positioned her right back at the head of the Women's Division!

Finally free, the butterfly sheds light on situations

That the caterpillar never considered, ending the internal struggle pic.twitter.com/gDc4UKGC34 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 13, 2019

The tweet seems to address the inner struggle Sasha Banks was reportedly facing that forced her to request some time away from the company, and hint at a new future where she is free - seemingly within WWE.

Our very own Tom Colohue had recently reported that Banks' time away was nothing out of the ordinary.

A few people asked for time off after WrestleMania. Sasha Banks has worked extremely long and extremely hard. She’s earned it.

The Boss returned to RAW to interrupt an emotional Natalya, who had started to speak about the anniversary of her father's passing. The Boss came out with her trademark purple hair, seemed to comfort Nattie before ambushing her and pulling off her wig to reveal new electric blue locks.

Becky Lynch would then come out to try and make the save, only to be beaten up by Sasha Banks too, who laid waste to both women with a steel chair.

So, what's next for Banks? Well, it looks like she's back for good and straight into the title picture. This will be interesting to watch!

Are you glad to see Sasha Banks back? Let us know in the comments section below.