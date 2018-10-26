WWE News: Sasha Banks Discusses Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns' Announcement

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 286 // 26 Oct 2018, 09:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everyone found out about Reigns' illness, when the WWE Universe did

What's the story?

Roman Reigns wasn't just a WWE superstar for his co-workers backstage but was regarded as a locker room leader by the entire RAW roster. Sasha Banks opened up about hearing about Reigns' illness and the backstage reaction in an interview with Maria Menounos.

I would like to thank Ringside News for the following quotes. Banks found out when the rest of us did, about Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

RAW this week began on a somber note when Roman Reigns announced to the world that he was battling leukemia. He relinquished his Universal Championship and promised to be back.

Since then, there has been a vast outpouring of support on social media from everyone in the world of professional wrestling towards Roman Reigns and his battle to come.

The heart of the matter

Banks battled tears during the interview and admitted that she was still shaken up from it:

I remember getting ready for my match and walking backstage and everyone just stopped and was watching some kind of screen of any sort that they could see, and I’m like ‘what’s going on? what-what did he just tell us?’ Everyone found out with that promo, the whole world. No-one backstage knew. I ran to guerrilla ’cause I’m like- he is the strongest, most amazing man I’ve ever met. He’s taught me so much since I’ve been on RAW.

Banks went on to talk about what a leader Reigns is, and wished him all the best for a return:

To know he has been battling with this and didn’t tell a soul and he is legit. He is a leader, he is everyone- everyone looks up to him. There’s no bad word[s] that anybody can say about him, because he is the hardest working person I’ve ever met, and I wish him all the best, and I know he’s gonna overcome this.

What's next?

Every wrestling fan around the world wishes Reigns the best of luck. Let's hope he can come back and live his dreams one more time. Reigns has the potential to become the ultimate babyface, upon his return.

How did you react to Roman Reigns' big announcement? Let us know in the comments.