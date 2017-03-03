WWE News: Sasha Banks doesn't care about negative fan reactions

Thos Boss cares about the reaction, doesn't matter if it's positive or negative.

by Mike Diaz News 03 Mar 2017, 05:35 IST

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks doesn’t care if the WWE Universe reacts negatively towards her.

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster today, and has put on some great matches during her time in the business; most notably during her feud with Charlotte Flair.

Despite being a huge fan favourite in the WWE today, like any other WWE Superstar, Banks also has her fair share of haters as well. Whether you hate her or love her, Banks says she isn’t affected by fans’ interpretation of her.

In case you didn’t know...

Banks recently participated in an interview with James Delow, host of the 'Gorilla Position' podcast, for the 'Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE' Channel 4 documentary in the UK to discuss the matter.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Banks had to say about garnering negative reactions from the WWE Universe (quotes courtesy of Channel 4):

"Ultimately their opinion does not affect me because regardless [of what it is], they're talking about me. Love me or hate me, you're talking about me. You're invested in me, that's why you're mentioning my name. You're going to see the match regardless. Whether you're for it or against it, you're watching it and you're talking about it."

What’s next?

Banks will continue on in her already impressive WWE career, as we certainly haven’t seen her go after title run after the conclusion of her feud with Charlotte Flair. Now she stands beside her longtime friend and new WWE RAW Women’s Champ Bayley, who is now embarking on a feud of her own against Flair.

Banks will go up against Nia Jax at Fastlane, which would be a rematch from Royal Rumble that the Boss lost.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Banks is currently a big fan favorite in the WWE Universe, however, reports suggest that she will soon turn heel by attacking Bayley. As she has proven before, she can play a very convincing antagonist as was evident during her time in NXT.