WWE News: Sasha Banks fires back at the RAW Women's Champion on Twitter

WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view featured the RAW Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Although the two performers put up one of the best matches of the night, it ended controversially. The Champion, Becky Lynch, mistakenly hit the match official with a steel chair and it resulted in her disqualification.

As titles don't change hands if the Champion gets disqualified, Becky Lynch retained the gold and took to Twitter to mock Sasha Banks and her followers. The Boss didn't waste any time to remind Lynch that she had lost the match.

At the end of the day, every man answers to their BOSS. Time for you to clock out Becky, your shift is over. ⏰ https://t.co/i7mnuJUOGD — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 16, 2019

Sasha Banks' return

Sasha Banks was on a hiatus since WrestleMania, where she and Bayley had lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She made her much-awaited return last month by attacking Natalya and inserted herself in a feud with the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

The fans got hooked into the build-up for the title match from the get-go and The Boss and The Man didn't disappoint when they faced each other at Clash of Champions.

The Man vs. The Boss

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks delivered one of the best matches of the night at Clash of Champions. Lynch got disqualified for striking the referee but her post-match brawl with Banks proved why she is termed as 'The Man'.

Despite losing the match, Lynch stood tall and that was a hard pill to digest for Sasha Banks. She vented out her frustrations on social media, reminding Lynch that The Boss won the match, which means another clash with the Champion is on the line. She even supported her friend, Bayley, who accused Lynch of cheating to escape with the RAW Women's Champion.

One thing is certain from their Clash of Champions encounter, whenever The Boss and The Man face each other, it will be something to watch out for.

