WWE News: Sasha Banks gets her first tattoo (photo)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 308 // 25 May 2019, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks is a four-time Raw Women's champion

What's the story?

The wrestling world has been speculating about the future of Sasha Banks in WWE ever since she made her last on-screen appearance at WrestleMania 35.

Although we are yet to hear a definitive update on if/when she will return to WWE, “The Boss” has remained relevant online recently with a series of cryptic posts.

Now, thanks to social media, we know that Banks has received her first tattoo during her break from WWE – and it’s on her lip!

In case you didn't know…

Sasha Banks and Bayley aimed to make the Women’s Tag Team Championship important in WWE when they won the newly introduced titles at Elimination Chamber in February 2019.

However, The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection lost their titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 – a booking decision which played a part in Banks reportedly requesting her release from WWE.

Since then, the four-time Raw Women’s champion has posted holiday pictures and sent out mysterious messages on social media, leaving everybody guessing as to whether she will ever return to the company.

The most recent news regarding Banks, via PW Insider, claimed that she was in New York City recently to work on a project for the upcoming WWE video game, which seems to suggest that her return could happen sooner rather than later.

The heart of the matter

Tattoo artist Jonathan Garcia posted a picture on his @inkdupcheeze Instagram account showing that Sasha Banks now has the word “protect” tattooed on her lip.

He wrote:

Advertisement

"'Protect' lip tattoo on @sashabankswwe Thanks for letting me do your first tattoo."

What's next?

Given that Bayley has become an immediate success on SmackDown Live and that WWE’s ‘Wild Card Rule’ has essentially ended the brand split, it would not be at all surprising to see Sasha Banks join her former tag partner on the blue brand if/when she makes her WWE return.

And who knows, if Corey Graves shoots some new episodes of ‘Superstar Ink’ for the WWE Network, perhaps Banks can appear next!