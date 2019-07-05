WWE News: Sasha Banks hints at WWE return?

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 last April where she and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in Fatal-4-Way match to The IIconics - Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

There have been rumors since then that there was an incident backstage when Sasha found out that she and Bayley were dropping the titles. There was also talk that Banks was unhappy with her position in WWE and some reports even suggesting that she may have asked for her release.

However, a recent exchange with her former tag-team partner Bayley suggests that Banks could still be returning to the WWE. Keep reading on to see their Twitter exchange.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks is one of the most successful women currently on WWE's roster. She's a former NXT Women's Champion as well as a 4-time RAW Women's Champion. She was also one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions along with Bayley.

Banks has not been on WWE programming since reports of her unhappiness with WWE following WrestleMania. There has been no confirmation on the situation since then from either party. However, since WrestleMania, Banks has done work for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks and Bayley recently had an exchange on Twitter which seems to hint that Banks could be returning to WWE. Banks replied to a GIF of her and Bayley double-teaming Beth Phoenix saying, "There's still so much to be done".

You can check out their full exchange on Twitter down below:

There’s still so much to be done — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 4, 2019

Whatever it takes. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 4, 2019

What's next?

There is still no word from WWE regarding the situation with Sasha Banks and when or if she will return to the ring. At this point, fans will just have to wait for an update.