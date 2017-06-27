WWE News: Sasha Banks is the new #1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship

The women of Monday Night Raw put on a memorable main event...

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 09:35 IST

Raw GM Kurt Angle raising the hand of the new #1 contender, Sasha Banks

What’s the story?

The main event of Monday Night Raw saw a Gauntlet Match determine the #1 contender for Alexa Bliss’ WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Great Balls Of Fire on July 9th. Of the six women to compete, Sasha Banks came out on top and will look to become a champion in the WWE once again.

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks is a three-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion. The last time Banks held a women’s championship in the WWE was December of 2016 when she lost it to Charlotte at WWE Roadblock: End Of The Line.

The heart of the matter

The match would begin with Nia Jax and Bayley, but Jax would make quick work of her. Jax would also make quick work of her other competitors in Mickie James, Dana Brooke, and Emma, before The Boss came out.

Sasha and Nia would then go on to engage in a near 15-minute brawl to end Monday Night Raw. It looked like it could go either way at several points in the match, but in the end, Banks was able to pull off a modified Banks Statement. After over 30 minutes in the ring, Nia couldn’t take anymore and had to tap out.

The moment the broke Nia’s will...

After the match, Raw GM Kurt Angle came to the ring to raise Sasha’s hand. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss would make her way to the ring to stare Banks down, but out of nowhere, Sasha nailed the Champ with a dropkick that sent her out of the ring. The show would end with Sasha standing tall posing with the belt.

What’s next?

The final Monday Night Raw before Great Balls of Fire takes place next week in Phoenix, Arizona. You can expect a clash between these two ladies and possibly a contract signing in the middle of the ring with Kurt Angle.

Author’s take

When it came down to Nia Jax and Sasha Banks, those two women put on a show. I have a lot of respect for Nia Jax for being able to compete for over 30 minutes (33 according to Booker T).

Right now I do not know how Great Balls Of Fire is going to go, but one thing is for sure, I’m definitely looking forward to this match between Banks and Bliss.

