WWE News: Sasha Banks jokes about going after the United States Championship

'The Boss' talks about the RAW Women's Championship, the US title, and her future in the company.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Mar 2017, 11:44 IST

.Sasha Banks will look to redeem herself against Nia Jax at Fastlane

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion Sasha Banks spoke to The Mirror recently ahead of her clash with Nia Jax at WWE Fastlane this Sunday. She spoke on a number of issues including her goals in the company, breaking the glass ceiling, and maybe going after the United States Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks along with the other women on the roster brought about an evolution in Women’s wrestling in the WWE. Her matches with Charlotte for the WWE Championship changed the face of the women’s division.

The work that went into those matches has been captured in a documentary titled “Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE.”

The heart of the matter

Speaking of her absence from the main event picture, Sasha said that she was happy for Bayley. Sasha revealed that she did not have any plans for going after the Women’s Championship at the moment. On the contrary, Sasha mentioned that she might go after the United States Championship.

Sasha commented on the frequent title changes in the women’s division saying that it kept the fans on edge as they anticipated what happened next. She stated that there were often incidents when she made her way for Monday Night RAW without the slightest hint of what was going down on the show.

Sasha also divulged that she was jealous of the women over at SmackDown because they had the opportunity to work with a veteran like Mickie James. She also mentioned that she would love working with the likes of Naomi and Natalya in the future.

She said that there was a lot of potential in the women roster to put on some of the best matches in the WWE.

What’s next?

Sasha Banks will be facing stiff odds this Sunday at Fastlane when she squares off against Nia Jax. Nia Jax has dominated Sasha for weeks, and this will be Sasha’s turn to hit back at Nia.

Nia has relished every opportunity to obliterate Sasha, and she even put ‘The Boss’ on the shelf for a few weeks.

Sportskeeda's take

The women’s division on Monday Night RAW is heating up with WrestleMania just around the corner. Charlotte, Sasha, and Nia are all likely contenders for the Women’s Championship currently on the shoulders of Bayley.

WWE Fastlane will play a deciding role as to who walks into WrestleMania as the Champion and how Sasha Banks responds to the Champion.

