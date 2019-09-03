WWE News: Sasha Banks lists reasons why she is thankful to Vince McMahon

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 184 // 03 Sep 2019, 09:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Banks and Vince

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently posted a tweet via her official Twitter handle, hinting that she is loaded, has access to a private jet, and has her own bus, among other things. Banks ended the tweet by thanking Vince McMahon for all of these perks.

Sasha Banks' absence

"The Boss" has been making waves ever since she made her much-anticipated return on WWE Raw a while ago. At WrestleMania 35, Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way Match, following which Banks disappeared from WWE TV. Her absence from TV led to tons of fan speculation on whether she was done with the company and was possibly looking for other options. Banks added fuel to the fire on a regular basis by posting cryptic messages on her Instagram and Twitter handles. She even went as far as unfollowing WWE on Twitter and following All Elite Wrestling.

Banks' big return

On a recent episode of Raw, Banks returned to the ring and hugged her friend Natalya, who had come out of a big loss to Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Banks turned heel to everyone's shock, launching a dastardly attack on an injured Natalya. Soon after, she unleashed a barrage of chair shots on Becky Lynch. Tonight on Raw, Banks reunited with her longtime friend Bayley, who turned heel and attacked Becky Lynch with a chair.

It seems like Sasha Banks is enjoying her current standing in WWE, and she made it a point to express her happiness and gratitude via a tweet. Banks listed a bunch of perks that she currently enjoys. These include a private jet, her own bus, and a handsome salary. Banks finished off the list by putting in a point about not having to answer to anyone and added a 'thank you' for Vince McMahon. Here's the tweet:

Millions ✔️

Private jet ✔️

Own bus ✔️

Glam team ✔️

Answer to no one ✔️

Thank you Vince

👍🏿✊🏿#Raw pic.twitter.com/lcKcGu2GSk — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 2, 2019

