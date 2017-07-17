WWE News: Sasha Banks on the evolution of WWE’s women’s division

According to Banks, the WWE women's division was all models five years ago.

‘The Boss’ will be getting another title opportunity very soon

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Stuff.co.nz, WWE superstar Sasha Banks spoke about how the company’s women’s division has evolved from what it was 5 years ago.

In case you didn’t know…

At the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view last Sunday, Sasha Banks was unable to capture the Raw Women’s Championship as current champion Alexa Bliss got herself counted out. Banks received an opportunity to get some revenge in the shape of a tag team match where she teamed up with Bayley to take on Bliss and Nia Jax.

Despite being dominated by their opponents for most of the match’s duration, Sasha and Bayley ended up outsmarting them to pick up the victory when The Hugger pinned Little Miss Bliss.

The heart of the matter

The Boss told Stuff.co.nz about how the women in the WWE did not get an opportunity to compete with the men 5 years ago. She also added that they were known as ‘Divas’ just a couple of years ago with the title shaped like a butterfly, which was something they did not agree with and so they changed it.

Here’s what Sasha Banks had to say:

“Five years ago we weren't given this opportunity that we're having now to be equal to the men. Just two years ago we were considered Divas, that was our brand name, and we had a championship that was in the shape of a butterfly. I was like 'this is not us, we're not divas, we're superstars'. And so two years ago we changed that.”

The 3-time Raw Women’s Champion explained how it is great to see that they are all of different shapes and sizes, unlike the models that existed 5 years ago. Banks was quoted as saying this:

“We have all different shapes, sizes, all different looks, and it's so beautiful to see, because legit five years ago it was all models. Now, the sky's the limit.”

What next?

Considering the result of the match between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss at Great Balls of Fire, it’s almost certain that Sasha will get her rematch at SummerSlam or perhaps even before that. However, we will have to wait and watch whether the likes of Bayley and Nia Jax are also added to the mix or not.

Author’s Take

Sasha Banks has easily been one of the biggest draws among WWE’s women’s superstars over the past couple of years. We may not have to wait too long to see the Raw Women’s Championship belt adorn her waist yet again.

