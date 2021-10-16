Sasha Banks opens up about missing WWE SummerSlam

Sasha Banks has commented on pulling out of WWE SummerSlam. She was slated to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At the event, WWE announced that The Boss wouldn't be able to compete. The returning Becky Lynch was revealed as her replacement. The Man went on to defeat The EST of WWE in less than 30 seconds to capture the title.

During a recent interview with New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked about her absence from the Biggest Party of the Summer. Banks said there was no significant reason why she missed the show:

"There’s no reason," said Sasha. "I’m not telling you anything. (Laughs). You’re not Oprah. You’re not the WWE Network, you’re not getting me the views. I’m not telling you my secrets. You can read my book. You can read my documentary when I want to speak about it. Thank you very much."

Sasha Banks on what it would mean for her to leave WWE Crown Jewel with the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks won her first SmackDown Women's Championship last year at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view by defeating Bayley. She dropped the title to Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One. After the show, Banks took a brief hiatus from WWE.

The Blueprint is scheduled to take on Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match at Crown Jewel for the title. Banks said winning the championship would mean everything to her:

"It would mean everything," said Sasha. "I can’t let Bianca and Becky, two RAW superstars (after the draft) take my hard work, my SmackDown Women’s Championship, to that show. So I definitely have to make sure that I keep that SmackDown title on ‘Friday Night SmackDown.’ And with Charlotte Flair coming into the mix on SmackDown, it’s definitely going to be a cool little rivalry that we’re gonna have."

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were both drafted to WWE RAW in this year's WWE Draft. Sasha Banks was drafted to the blue brand. It makes sense for her to win the title so she can keep it on SmackDown.

