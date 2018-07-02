WWE News: Sasha Banks opens up about being underutilized and being labeled "injury prone"

Sasha Banks just wants to be seen as one of the all-time greats

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has been part of a back and forth feud with Bayley for the best part of this year and was recently able to share her thoughts on if she thinks that she is being underutilized on the Raw roster.

In case you didn't know...

Banks was promoted to the main roster as part of the Divas Revolution in the summer of 2015 when she was still the NXT Women's Champion, in the months that followed she was able to steal the show at the first ever NXT Takeover: Brooklyn before moving into a feud with Charlotte that gripped the Women's Division for more than a year.

The Queen and The Boss made history together and even main-evented Hell in a Cell and an episode of Monday Night Raw as they battled over the Raw Women's Championship, but Banks hasn't been given the same spotlight over the past year, which has many fans worried that WWE is underutilizing her and her talent.

The heart of the matter

The former Women's Champion was recently a guest on the CBS Sports' In This Corner’ podcast where she was able to share her thoughts on many of the biggest talking points surrounding her career. First, she was asked about if she thought she was being underutilized on the WWE roster. (transcript via Reddit)

“Of course. I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110-percent. Most recently, I talked to one of my good friends, Mark Sherman, and he told me ‘as long as you work hard, you can’t be unhappy with yourself’ and that’s what I do every single week. Whether they want to push me or not, I’m always going to give it 110-percent. I’m honestly living my dream every single day, so there’s not a lot that I can be mad at."

The Boss has also been labeled as "injury prone" over the past year after she suffered a number of back injuries throughout her feud with Charlotte.

"That's what I do. I want to be the best and go down in history as the greatest woman ever. In fact, screw 'woman,' I want to go down as the greatest wrestler ever, and I have to convince the fans that what we do is very real. I train legit every day and own my craft.”

What's next?

Banks is currently in a feud with her former best friend Bayley and after she was attacked by The Hugger last week on Raw, it will be interesting to see her reaction tonight.

Do you think Sasha Banks is being used to the best of her ability on Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...