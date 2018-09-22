WWE News: Sasha Banks opens up for the first time after injury revelation

Sasha Banks (left) has been replaced by Mickie James (right) in the WWE MMC

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has opened up to the fans for the first time since the announcement regarding her injury was made on social media by the WWE.

Banks seems to have refrained from providing the details on what injury she's dealing with, however "The Legit Boss" took this opportunity to send good wishes towards her replacement in the WWE Mae Young Classic, Mickie James, as well as her MMC tag team partner Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks is regarded by many as one of the top female Superstars in the WWE today--however, The Boss' hard-hitting style of wrestling has often come under the lens of criticism owing to said style carrying a high-risk of injuries with it.

Banks has dealt with several injuries over the course of her career, and has become quite notorious for taking dangerous bumps, especially with regard to her neck.

Thankfully, Banks' high wrestling acumen has--on the large majority of occasions--come to her rescue even in the most high-risk in-ring scenarios.

The heart of the matter

WWE Digital host Cathy Kelley recently confirmed on the company's official Twitter account that Sasha Banks has had to withdraw from the WWE Mixed Match Challenge (MMC) tournament, owing to an injury.

However, Kelley added that Banks--who'd been paired up with Bobby Lashley in the MMC tournament--has now been replaced by Mickie James.

Ever since news of her injury broke, the professional wrestling world has been waiting with bated breath for further updates on The Legit Boss, and although Banks chose not to address the injury in her latest social media post, fans can rest assured that she seems to be taking the injury in her stride.

Banks posted the following statement--rooting for James and Lashley--in response to the injury announcement tweet that was put out by the WWE--

“Rooting for @fightbobby and @MickieJames in the #WWEMMC!”

What's next?

Sasha Banks currently performs with Bayley as a babyface team on the WWE's RAW brand--with both Superstars expected to be featured at WWE's all-women's Evolution PPV on October 28th.

What do you make of the injury situation Sasha Banks finds herself in? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.