WWE News: Sasha Banks posts an interesting tweet featuring NJPW champion

Sasha Banks hasn't been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Former Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently took to her official Twitter account and posted an interesting tweet featuring New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Tetsuya Naito.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) in a fatal four-way tag team match also involving the teams of Nia Jax & Tamina and Natalya & Beth Phoenix.

The following day, Banks reportedly went on a hiatus with WWE, as she canceled an appearance on a talk show at the very last minute. Within the following weeks, several reports suggested towards the fact that Banks had quit WWE after creative differences with the company.

Apparently, Banks and Bayley were not informed by the company about their WrestleMania 35 title loss up until the very last minute. However, as of right now, neither WWE nor Sasha Banks have confirmed the rumors of the latter's attempt of departure from the company.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks is currently on hiatus with WWE and we're still not sure when the former four-time Raw Women's Champion will be returning to WWE TV. Nevertheless, Banks, who has been active on Twitter to an extent for the past few months, tweeted out an interesting GIF very recently.

As seen, 'The Boss' sent out the following tweet featuring current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, who is currently coming off a loss against former WWE superstar and current IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley in the G1 Climax.

While there's certainly no exact definition to what Banks' tweet had meant, the fact that she tweeted out in regards of a Superstar from a major promotion which isn't WWE, is quite fascinating, to say the least.

What's next?

As of right now, Sasha Banks' return date is still not known to anyone. Her former tag team partner, Bayley, on the other hand, has been doing pretty great since the 2019 Superstar Shake-up over on SmackDown Live where she is the current SmackDown Women's Champion.