WWE News - Sasha Banks reacts after losing on tonight's SmackDown

Sasha Banks lost to Tamina on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

However, The Legit Boss did not take the loss too kindly and expressed her frustration later on.

​ Sasha Banks

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed Sasha Banks going one-on-one against Tamina. Last week, Banks' best friend and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley promised Tamina a title shot if she could manage to beat The Boss on tonight's episode of the Blue brand.

However, Banks was unable to defeat Tamina and so the latter earned herself a title opportunity and became the new No. 1 contender to Bayley's SmackDown Women's title. Soon after she lost the match, Banks took to social media to react on how she felt after losing the match and judging by the looks of it, she does not seem to be in the best of moods.

The four-time RAW Women's Champion posted a meme video which if one could make out, informs that she is in 'pain'.

Sasha Banks vs. Tamina

As soon as the match started, Sasha Banks tried to make amends with Tamina by offering her a t-shirt. However, this only infuriated Tamina as she wears an XL and Banks' shirt was a size small.

Bayley who joined the announcers on commentary distracted Tamina for a moment by yelling at her and Banks made the best of that opportunity. But, Lacey Evans who also has a history with both Bayley and Banks, came out to even the odds by leveling Bayley on the announce table.

The match was then won by Tamina after she dropped Banks with a superkick. Judging by Banks' post, it remains to be seen if this will cause a rift in the friendship between Bayley and herself.