Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks squared off against Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Banks had her best friend and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in her corner who tried to help The Legit Boss.

However, that only made things worse for Banks and she ended up losing the match to Evans and losing her opportunity to become Miss Money in the Bank.

A fan account of Sasha Banks on Twitter had theorized an interesting scenario regarding tonight's match. They stated that Banks almost won the match when she had Evans pinned to the mat but Bayley's interference caused the referee to turn her attention towards the SmackDown Women's Champion.

This, in turn, allowed Evans ample time to recover and kick out when the referee started the count.

Naturally, this annoyed Banks and she told Bayley to stay out of the match. However, when Banks turned around, she got decked by the Woman's Right which allowed Evans to cover her and get the pinfall victory.

Banks did not have much to say, except for a single emoji by which we can understand that Banks might be taking the theory into consideration.

Sasha and Bayley's feud with Lacey Evans

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been feuding with Lacey Evans for the past couple of months. Things escalated quickly when both Banks and Bayley taunted Evans' daughter on an episode of SmackDown who was watching the match from the first row with her father.

Banks continued with the mind games on tonight's episode as well by bringing a paper sign of Evans' daughter to the ring. However, that did not deter Evans from her goal as she was successful in earning a spot at this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Money in the Bank 2020

This year's Money in the Bank ladder matches for both the male and female Superstars will be held next month at the company's headquarters at Stamford, Connecticut.

What makes this year's matches unique is that the Superstars will start at the bottom and will have to fight all their way to the rooftop, where they will have to climb the 'corporate ladder' to retrieve the briefcase that will contain the contract.