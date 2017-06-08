WWE News: Sasha Banks responds to a fan on the shape of Great Balls of Fire logo

'The Legit Boss' Sasha Banks issued an intriguing response to a fan's question about the Great Balls of Fire PPV logo.

The Great Balls of Fire logo has been making news for its controversial shape.

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks responded to a fan on her take on the shape of the Great Balls of Fire PPV logo. The aforementioned fan put forth a candid question to Banks, as to whether the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view logo has a phallic design, in response to which Banks concurred.

@SashaBanksWWE do you think the Great Balls of Fire logo looks like a dick and balls? pic.twitter.com/RmzdVGH5UW — Shane Wareham (@HuntRampaige) June 7, 2017

Yes — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 7, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE took the professional wrestling community by surprise when it recently announced the name of its RAW brand-exclusive PPV event that takes place this July - Great Balls of Fire.

The reaction from fans and critics ranged from that of sheer anger to ridicule, to outright disdain. Nevertheless, the WWE has confirmed that the name of its July 9th PPV, originally rumoured to be Bad Blood, is now officially Great Balls of Fire.

The heart of the matter

It’s intriguing to note that several fans have pointed out the resemblance of the Great Balls of Fire PPV logo to that of male genitalia.

Regardless, most WWE Superstars have refrained from acknowledging the controversial logo, with several current WWE performers avoiding issuing statements addressing the critically-panned pay-per-view name as well as the aforementioned logo.

Nevertheless, not one to shy away from the spotlight or controversy, Sasha Banks did, in fact, reply back to a fan upon being probed about the Great Balls of Fire logo.

Furthermore, this isn’t the only controversy associated with WWE’s July 9th PPV, with Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler recently revealing that Joe Barton, the attorney of American musician Jerry Lee Lewis (Lewis had recorded the popular song ‘Great Balls of Fire’) had contacted WWE regarding copyright infringement as the phrase ‘Great Balls of Fire’ had been trademarked by Lewis.

As per Jerry Lawler, the WWE and Jerry Lee Lewis have now come to an agreement, and the WWE will not only use the phrase as the name of the PPV, but also use Lewis’ song as the official theme music of Great Balls of Fire.

What’s next?

The RAW brand-exclusive PPV Great Balls of Fire goes down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 9th and will be headlined by Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Championship against Samoa Joe.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks is presently involved in a feud wherein she’s seen teaming up with Rich Swann against Alicia Fox and Noam Dar.

Author’s take

In my opinion, the WWE must not take any kind of punitive action against Banks for the response she issued to the fan about the much talked-about shape of the Great Balls of Fire PPV logo.

The Legit Boss has every right to speak out against the ridiculous logo and merely stated what the rest of us are thinking.