WWE News: Sasha Banks responds to AEW star over "Wednesday Night Wars"

Sasha Banks has responded to a tweet from Trent Beretta

Last month, Sasha Banks shocked everyone when she returned to WWE television amidst months of speculation that The Boss may be on her way out of WWE.

The former RAW Women's Champion, though, returned in a big way, attacking Natalya and current Champion Becky Lynch - who she seems to now have been rocket-strapped into a main event rivalry with.

Wednesday Night "Wars"?

With all eyes on WWE and AEW as both companies look set to "compete" for viewers' attention on Wednesday nights, major stars from either company have seemingly come together to promote the idea that you can watch both products!

Today, AEW star Trent Beretta sarcastically tweeted to his followers that they had to pick a side, before revealing comically that he was, in fac,t taking a shot at elitist fans who are forcing others to pick sides by virtue of trashing another promotion or insulting them.

Make sure to pick a side, AEW or WWE, and be unreasonably mean on the internet to anyone who's not on your side. It will make you feel good.

Banks' Statement

The Boss responded perfectly to Beretta's remark, stating that she supports professional wrestling.

Well, I guess these pair are now Best Friends

I support pro wrestling — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 2, 2019

The return of The Boss

Banks returned to WWE three weeks ago, making her official in-ring return last week where the former Women's Tag Team Champion was triumphant in her return with an emphatic victory over Natalya.

Banks is now embroiled in a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch, who currently holds the RAW Women's Championship and seemingly sits at the top of the food chain in WWE, even achieving the kudos of being the first-ever female wrestler on the cover of a WWE 2K game.

