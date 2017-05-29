WWE News: Sasha Banks responds to fans asking her when she is going to turn heel

Did WWE miss a golden opportunity in that storyline with Bayley? Sasha doesn't think so...

by Aditya Rangarajan News 29 May 2017, 22:12 IST

Sasha Banks is one of the most talented performers on the roster today

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks appeared as one of the guests on David Shoemaker’s Masked Man Show recently and answered questions about her friendship with Bayley and when we can see a potential heel turn from her.

She was one of the interviewees along with Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks is a 3-time WWE Women’s Champion and a 1-time NXT Women’s Champion, who is also one of the most over babyfaces on the roster. Her feud against Charlotte, when they exchanged the WWE Women’s Title back and forth, was nothing short of electric and led to them becoming the first women to main event a pay-per-view and wrestle a Hell in a Cell match as well.

Ever since Charlotte departed for SmackDown Live, however, Sasha hasn’t been in the Title picture on Raw and is currently working a middling feud against Alicia Fox.

The heart of the matter

Sasha’s on-screen best friend, Bayley, is the one challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title right now but rumours of a Sasha Banks heel turn were rampant when the Huggable one held the belt not long back.

In fact, people were so avidly expectant of a heel turn that Sasha Banks had this message for her fans:

Cause a lot of people ask me ‘when are you going to turn heel?’ Like, I don’t care because guess what? I’m going to be in the WWE for a very long time so you’re going to see both versions of myself for a while. So people need to shut up because that’s what I’m sick of hearing. ‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ Then once I turn heel, ‘when are you gonna turn babyface?

She also mentioned that she has only a handful of people that she can call friends in the WWE and that she was in no hurry to turn on one of them, referencing Bayley.

What’s next?

Sasha Banks is stuck in a mid-card feud against Alicia Banks that really hasn’t caught on either. But at least for the sake of giving other women a chance, it makes sense that the WWE is shuffling the pack and having fresh faces occupy the Title picture for a bit.

Author’s take

Sasha Banks has to just bide her time and do justice to whichever storyline she is in because it’s only a matter of time before she's elevated back into the Title picture. The Boss is one of the most talented women in the company today, so perhaps we should lay off her about a heel turn and let it happen organically.

