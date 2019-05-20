WWE News: Sasha Banks responds to Women's Money in the Bank match

The women kicked off the PPV with a hellacious Money in the Bank ladder match

The Women's Money In The Bank match kicked off tonight's PPV and featured eight of the best wrestlers on the roster. Tonight, Sasha Banks' former tag team partner and best friend, Bayley, looked to prove herself and win her first ever MITB briefcase.

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 when the Boss 'n' Hug Connection lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to the IIconics. While it was never revealed why Banks suddenly disappeared from Monday Night Raw, rumors spread that it had to do with the finish at WrestleMania.

Banks, Bayley, and the IIconics both denied that the Boss was upset with the outcome, posting pictures showing how happy the four were together after the match. For now, her time away remains a mystery. However, just because she's taking some time off, it doesn't mean she's not tuning in to see how her best friend is doing.

Bayley competed in the Women's Money In The Bank match tonight, opening the Money in the Bank PPV. After a brutal match full of vicious ladder shots and gruesome high spots featuring Naomi Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Natalya, Carmella, and Ember Moon, the Hugger managed to overcome the odds, winning her first ever MITB briefcase.

Sasha Banks quickly responded to Bayley's victory on Twitter, congratulating her friend.

With the briefcase in her hands, Bayley has an opportunity to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship at any moment. In fact, with the Wild Card Rule in effect, she may cash in on the Raw Women's Champion, whoever it may be at the time. Who knows, we may see her cash in on Becky Lynch in between title defenses tonight.