WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals her original thoughts regarding Ronda Rousey's signing

Sasha didn't think the Rousey signing was fair at first

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut back at The Royal Rumble in January and it was made clear that the women of WWE weren't happy about her arrival, which is something Sasha Banks recently admitted.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey's arrival in WWE completely overshadowed the fact that 30 women had made history in the first ever Women's' Royal Rumble match just minutes before and many fans were disappointed that she was handed a WrestleMania match without performing on Monday Night Raw.

The former UFC Champion still hasn't had a match on Raw, but she has been part of a Raw Womens' Championship match and is expected to remain part of the title picture when she returns from suspension. Rousey has been pushed into a decent position on Raw but her role means that many other women are missing out on opportunities that they usually would have been given.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks was a guest on the In This Corner podcast recently where she was able to share her initial thoughts on Rousey when she heard that she was coming over to WWE. (Transcript via Wrestlinginc)

"When I first heard that she was gonna be here, I was a little like, 'huh, that's not really fair."

Banks has since been able to maintain her spotlight throughout Rousey's reign in the company and feels that the former UFC star has been "killing it" in the company so far.

"She had been killing it. She's proven all the doubters wrong, and it's so crazy to see her matches, I'm like in shock, I'm in awe. I loved her match at WrestleMania, I loved her match at Money in the Bank, and I definitely think she's one to watch. I can't believe Money in the Bank was only her second match and I am so impressed, and I hope I get to wrestle her in the future and I'm really excited for her here in the WWE and she really has been killing it."

What's next?

Sasha Banks recently opened up a feud with her former best friend Bayley when The Hugger attacked her this week on Raw, and it could lead to an interesting stipulated match between the two women at Extreme Rules next month.

Has your opinion of Ronda Rousey changed over the past few months? Have your say in the comments section below...