WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals the person behind her awesome outfits

Banks names the person behind her and her colleague's wrestling attires and the beautiful relationship she shares with him.

by Rohit Relan News 14 Jul 2017, 08:26 IST

Sasha Banks became one of the top superstars after multiple championships win last year

What’s the story?

Did you ever wonder who is behind the Boss' sartorial elegance when she steps between the ropes to lay the smackdown on the best superstars in WWE?

Sasha Banks, apart from being a top echelon athlete, is also one of the most impressive fashion icons in today’s professional wrestling industry. While speaking to The Project, Banks was asked whether it is true that her husband, Sarath Ton, is responsible for designing her wrestling attires to which she replied:

“He is like the fashionista. He does everything. I just choose the colors. Sometimes we disagree. I am like, ‘you make my gear, make me look better than everyone else, or there is a fight at home’” Banks chuckled. “I’m thankful that he’s here with me and I get to travel with him.”

In case you didn’t know...

Kid Mikaze, real name Sarath Ton, is a fashion designer and a former professional wrestler who performed for WWE in 2001. Ton and Banks got married in August of last year in a secret ceremony to avoid unwanted attention from the fans.

During Ton’s wrestling days, his costumes used to get a lot of attention from the organizers and his fellow wrestlers. Upon learning that he was the one designing his own costumes, the performers showered him with requests to create attires for them as well. Ton is currently employed by the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Alongside Sasha Banks, Sarath Ton also helps to deliver compelling outfits to other WWE superstars. He believes that good costumes are those that give away the personality of the superstar before they utter any words.

Ton’s work can be viewed on any of his social media accounts.

@sashabankswwe hard as steel... Cold as ice A post shared by Sarath Ton (@iammikaze) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Walking into Friday like a #legitboss #sashabanks #jayz #wwemsg #msg #makingdoughnuts A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

The Steph Curry of the WWE? Had to hook my dude @ApolloCrews up for #eliminationchamber pic.twitter.com/mJPlSku4id — Mikaze (@IamMikaze) February 13, 2017

Had to give @realellsworth that custom bomber jacket pic.twitter.com/H5mNYyFtje — Mikaze (@IamMikaze) May 26, 2017

The impact

In recent years, WWE has aberrated from the trend of assigning spandex ring attires to all their wrestlers. Rather, the wrestling outfits have become much diverse and are very well used to allude the character of a particular performer. Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Carmella are few of the superstars whose costumes play a huge role in the delineation of their characters.

In such an era, designers like Sarath Ton, who is not only a proficient designer but has also laced up a pair of boots in recent past, are invaluable assets to a promotion such as the WWE.

Author’s Take

Kid Mikaze's efforts on the attires of WWE superstars definitely makes us believe that they are performing for the biggest promotion in the world. In the professional wrestling industry, the costume designers’ contribution goes unnoticed by many but it is safe to say that they play a huge role in elucidating one’s character and getting them over.