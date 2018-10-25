WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals the real reason that she was out of action

Sasha Banks returned to action last week on Raw

What's the story?

Sasha Banks was sidelined last month and lost her place in the Mixed Match Challenge due to a mysterious injury, which The Boss has finally revealed.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks was once one of the best known female wrestlers on the main roster, but she has dropped down the ranks over the past few months following the arrival of Ronda Rousey.

Banks and Bayley are the two women who are expected to lift the Women's Tag Team Championships if/when they are eventually unveiled since it's obvious that the two women are not getting anywhere near the Raw Women's Championship anytime soon.

Banks has recently been part of mid-card women's matches but was sidelined last month when it was made clear that she was struggling with an injury that was not disclosed publically.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks was recently the guest on Conversations with Maria Menounos where she discussed the reason behind her hiatus from WWE, which ended last week and interestingly it was confirmed to have been a concussion-related head injury.

“I was having head pain and I couldn’t function. I couldn’t drive and I couldn’t sleep and I was like ‘I need to go get checked out," she said via Ringsidenews.

Banks returned to WWE last week and has since been thrown into a feud with The Riott Squad, which will culminate at this weekend's Evolution pay-per-view.

What's next?

The Boss teams with Natalya and Bayley this Sunday night as part of the first ever all-women's pay-per-view.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are expected to be unveiled the same night, which would give the former Women's Champion a focus on WWE TV.

