WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals what her relationship with Vince McMahon is really like

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 424 // 02 Oct 2019, 17:01 IST

Sasha Banks took a four-month break from WWE

Sasha Banks opened up on a wide range of WWE topics during a recent interview with Cool Greg on the ‘We Have Cool Friends’ YouTube series.

One of the most interesting comments came when Banks claimed that she and Vince McMahon “text jokes every single day”, while she also confirmed that she has her own bus.

"Since I came back, he gave me a really good contract. We have this great relationship, because, you know, we talk money. He wants me to make him cool so I'm just helping him with his jokes, we'll text jokes to each other every single day. He sends me a private jet. He gave me my own bus. I'm just so blessed. I'm probably the first-ever woman [in WWE] to have her own bus." [h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

It should be noted that the majority of this 43-minute interview, which you can watch below, featured Banks speaking out-of-character. However, she occasionally gave answers in a similar way to her “The Boss” character, especially when discussing how rich she is.

Sasha Banks’ WWE career in 2019

Many people thought we might not see Banks in WWE again after she took an unplanned four-month leave of absence after losing the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics.

In August 2019, the four-time RAW Women’s Champion made her return to WWE after SummerSlam and immediately established herself as the top heel in the women’s division by attacking Becky Lynch and Natalya.

Since then, she has reunited with Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection tag partner Bayley, while she is currently preparing to challenge Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Hell In A Cell match on October 6.

Before then, she will team with Bayley to face Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4.

