WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals which two female NXT superstars are "the future" of WWE

Sasha Banks is currently in the RAW Women's title picture

What's the story?

Sasha Banks recently did an interview with news.com.au, where she had high praise for two female NXT superstars, in particular.

In case you didn't know...

Banks recently had a RAW Women's Championship match against Alexa Bliss at Great Balls Of Fire, where she won by count-out, thus failing to win the RAW Women's Championship for the 4th time.

She is set to face former champion Bayley next week in a #1 contender's match to determine who will face Alexa Bliss at Summerslam.

The Boss Sasha Banks is a former NXT Women's Champion and considered one of the pioneering women of WWE's current Women's revolution.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with news.com.au, Banks praised the Iconic Duo of NXT, Australian superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The Boss had the following to say about the Aussie superstars:

I think they are the future. They are incredible and have such passion for this business and I love watching them

Sasha has had a lot of praise for both Kay and Royce before. The Iconic Duo is currently in NXT without any ongoing feud, but they have been prominently featured superstars of the NXT Women's Division ever since the WWE draft one year ago.

The biggest match that The Iconic Duo has had till date was at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, where they were involved in a Fatal-4-Way for the NXT Women's Championship. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt and The Empress Of Tomorrow Asuka ended up retaining the title.

What's next?

The Iconic Duo is currently not feuding anybody, but hopefully, they begin a feud with a new female superstar. Ruby Riot would be a great option to feud with them as she doesn't have any other storyline going on either.

Author's Take

Sasha Banks is right about Peyton Royce and Billie Kay being the future. Peyton, in particular, has a really great future ahead as she's really good as an in-ring performer as well.

The sky is the limit for the Iconic Duo and hopefully, they see a lot of success in NXT and on WWE's main roster.

