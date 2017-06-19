WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals who she wants to see on the main roster; praises NXT Superstars

The Legit Boss has spoken and here's who she would like to see on the main roster.

The Boss wants Roode, Royce and Kay on the main roster

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks recently spoke to Rappler, revealing which Superstars she would like to see on the main roster.

Banks stated that she would love to see Bobby Roode, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce get a main roster call-up. Besides, The Legit Boss went on to heap loads of praise on the aforementioned performers, whilst predicting that Roode would do ‘glorious things’ on the main shows.

In case you didn’t know...

Bobby Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) is perhaps best known for his work in TNA and also performed for the WWE in the early-to-mid-2000s. The 40-year-old returned to WWE last year and presently holds the NXT Championship.

On the other hand, Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) has performed for WWE since 2015, whereas Peyton Royce (Cassie McIntosh) has also competed for the promotion since a couple of years, with the two Australian wrestlers performing as the ‘Iconic Duo’ in NXT.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks has been a WWE mainstay for quite some time now, and the RAW Superstar weighed in on the topic of who she would want the WWE issue a main roster call-up to. Banks spoke about her love for the Iconic Duo, stating, “I think the next woman that should be called up should be Peyton Royce. I think she’s an incredible wrestler, she has a heart of gold, and she trains really, really hard. I also love Billie Kay, and I think they’re doing a great job right now in NXT, being the iconic duo.”

“They kinda remind me of the BFFs: Charlotte, myself, and Summer Rae. They’re very entertaining, and I think if they just keep doing what they’re doing, and keep showing that they want to be the best. The possibilities for them on the main roster are endless.”

Additionally, Banks asserted that NXT Champion Bobby Roode looks like a star and is incredible; besides confessing that she’s been to NXT Takeover and watched his entrance live. She added that he’ll do glorious things on the main roster, besides stating that she hopes Roode gets called up soon.

What’s next?

Bobby Roode is the reigning NXT Champion, whereas the Iconic Duo (Royce and Kay) serve as a Tag Team that primarily focuses on providing comedic relief for the NXT fans.

There are no plans for the WWE to call up any one of the aforementioned NXT Superstars.

Author’s take

Bobby Roode’s resume speaks for itself – he has the look, the wrestling skills and can also cut a great promo.

Although I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Roode on the main roster right away, I’d like to see the WWE give Royce and Kay a couple of more years, let them grow and find their groove.