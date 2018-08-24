WWE News: Sasha Banks says she'll work with Alexa Bliss if she has to.

What's the story?

WWE RAW superstar Sasha Banks has suggested she is not friends with fellow RAW superstar Alexa Bliss, saying she'd only wrestle Bliss if she had to.

In case you didn't know

Both women competed in NXT, with Sasha being called to the main roster as part of the Diva's revolution in July 2015.

Prior to that, she competed in NXT and was a former NXT Women's champion, holding the title from February 2015 to August 2015, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, where she lost the tite to Bayley.

Bliss debuted on the main roster as part of the 2016 brand extension, where she was drafted to WWE SmackDown Live.

Since debuting, Bliss has become a 5-time Women's champion, twice on SmackDown Live and three times on RAW.

The pair made history last year, when they became the first female wrestling match in Abu Dhabi, during a WWE Live event.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Peter Rosenburg, Banks said that she hoped she would not have to wrestle Bliss again.

Rosenberg: There seems to be a real life push and pull between you and Alexa. Any accuracy to that?

Banks: I think I am really good at what I do.

Rosenberg: Would you like to do more with Alexa?

Banks: Not really.

When asked about the rumored real-life heat between the two, Bliss said how she would wrestle Bliss again if she had to, because she is a professional.

I think if they want to have me wrestle Alexa, I can do that because I can do my job very well.

In contrast, Banks praised the RAW Women's champion, Ronda Rousey, saying she would very much like to work with her in the near future.

What's next?

Whilst this could all be part of a bigger story, it's equally possible that there is legit beef between the two.

Hopefully, these two talented superstars will be able to put their differences aside in the future.