WWE News: Sasha Banks seemingly promotes AEW event on Twitter

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently took to Twitter and seemingly promoted AEW Fyter Fest, by retweeting a video link that was posted by All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes.

The tweet shared the link to The Road to Fyter Youtube series' episode 3.

In case you didn't know...

After losing the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks disappeared from WWE TV. What followed was a string of speculation regarding Banks' status with WWE and her issues with how the company was handling her character.

Banks remained active on social media and made news on a regular basis. Ever since she left, Banks has been posting cryptic tweets, possibly targeting WWE, and went on to follow AEW on Twitter after she unfollowed WWE on the social media site.

It was reported that Vince McMahon had advised backstage personnel to not cater to Banks' demands. Later, it was reported that Banks had a meeting with Vince to discuss her standing with WWE.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks had previously praised the Women's Fatal Four Way match at AEW Double Or Nothing last month. It seems like Banks is keeping a close eye on the AEW product and was recently seen retweeting a post made by Cody Rhodes, AEW EVP.

Here's what Cody had posted, which was retweeted by Banks soon after:

Sasha's retweet

The tweet displays a link to the third episode of AEW The Road to Fyter. Banks has been publicly supporting AEW and was seen actively tweeting during the Double Or Nothing PPV.

What's next?

AEW Fyter Fest will emanate from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on June 29, 2019.

Do you see Banks jumping ship to AEW sometime in the future?