×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Sasha Banks seemingly promotes AEW event on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
784   //    21 Jun 2019, 07:57 IST

Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently took to Twitter and seemingly promoted AEW Fyter Fest, by retweeting a video link that was posted by All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes.

The tweet shared the link to The Road to Fyter Youtube series' episode 3.


In case you didn't know...

After losing the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks disappeared from WWE TV. What followed was a string of speculation regarding Banks' status with WWE and her issues with how the company was handling her character.

Banks remained active on social media and made news on a regular basis. Ever since she left, Banks has been posting cryptic tweets, possibly targeting WWE, and went on to follow AEW on Twitter after she unfollowed WWE on the social media site.

It was reported that Vince McMahon had advised backstage personnel to not cater to Banks' demands. Later, it was reported that Banks had a meeting with Vince to discuss her standing with WWE.


The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks had previously praised the Women's Fatal Four Way match at AEW Double Or Nothing last month. It seems like Banks is keeping a close eye on the AEW product and was recently seen retweeting a post made by Cody Rhodes, AEW EVP.

Here's what Cody had posted, which was retweeted by Banks soon after:


Sasha's retweet
Sasha's retweet
Advertisement

The tweet displays a link to the third episode of AEW The Road to Fyter. Banks has been publicly supporting AEW and was seen actively tweeting during the Double Or Nothing PPV.


What's next?

AEW Fyter Fest will emanate from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on June 29, 2019.

Do you see Banks jumping ship to AEW sometime in the future?

Tags:
AEW Fyter Fest The Boss 'n' Hug Connection Cody Rhodes Sasha Banks
Advertisement
WWE/AEW News: Sasha Banks reacts to Women's match at Double Or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks posts cryptic message possibly targeting WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks' husband, also employed by WWE, releases statement
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' possible role at Money In The Bank revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Reasons Why Sasha Banks Wants To Leave WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks releases cryptic tweet
RELATED STORY
7 Choices Sasha Banks could make about her pro wrestling future
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks makes a cryptic post addressing looming issues
RELATED STORY
3 signs that prove Sasha Banks is set to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says Sasha Banks should accept what WWE gives her
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us